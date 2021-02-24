Drew Barrymore was ‘out of control’ as a teenager

Los Angeles, Feb 24 : Hollywood star Drew Barrymore was admitted to a psychiatric ward as a teenager when she went out of control. She recalls the time she spent in a padded room.

Drew’s mother, Jaid Barrymore had her admitted to a facility when she was 13 because she had “too many resources” and her behaviour was getting out of control.

“I used to laugh at those like Malibu 30 day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Eyes Psychiatric. And you couldn’t mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up,” Drew told SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

“I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom’s car and, you know, I was out of control. So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I’d get thrown in the (padded room),” Drew added.

Drew, who has daughters Olive (eight) and Frankie (six) with ex-husband Will Kopelman, can understand her mother’s decision to get her admitted.

“I think after, you know, 30, years of therapy, and a lot of soul searching and having kids myself, you know, I think she created a monster. And she didn’t know what to do with the monster. She probably felt like she had nowhere to turn. I’m sure she lived with a lot of guilt for years, about creating the monster but then I think she lived in a lot of pain that I also wouldn’t talk to her for a long time.”

Drew sought emancipation from her parents when she was 14 and said she felt “guilty” for doing so, because she knows how hard it must have been.

The actress got sober in her teens but after her divorce in 2016, she said she “definitely turned to drinking and eating”, though she sought help from her loved ones when she realised she was “slowly dying inside.”

