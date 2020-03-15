DRI Hyderabad seizes 1554 kgs of ganja

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit seized 1554 kilograms of ganja, according to a press release on Sunday.

The value of the seized ganja in the grey market is approximately around Rs 3,10,81,400, according to the release.

“The officers of the DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit launched an operation and intercepted truck and car, which was piloting the truck proceeding from Ramoji Film city side towards LB Nagar, near LB Nagar crossroads in Hyderabad on March 14 afternoon,” read the release.

“On inspection, it was found that the vehicle was loaded with empty crates with some bags concealed under the crates emanating strong odour. On questioning, the persons travelling in the truck confessed that the concealed material is Ganja,” the release read.

“On search of the said lorry, the officers found and recovered 1554 Kgs of Cannabis also known as Ganja. The said narcotic drug was found packed in 751 packets which were concealed under empty crates,” it added.

The drugs were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A total of six persons, including drivers of the two vehicles, one truck owner, two cultivators and a supplier were arrested.

Further investigation is underway.