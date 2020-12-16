DRI seizes 1863.630 kg ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore

Patna: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1863.630 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore from a truck and arrested two persons in Patna district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, a DRI team on Tuesday intercepted a truck bearing Jharkhand registration number on Patna-Aurangabad highway near Naubatpur in Patna district, a DRI official said.

The DRI team during search of the truck found 282 packets weighing 1863.630 kg of ganja which were hidden beneath a consignment of maize bags and arrested the two persons, both residents of Aurangabad, he said.

Source: PTI