DRI seizes 3 Cr worth drugs concealed in foreign parcel

Hyderabad: In a major catch, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Saturday have seized one kilogram methamphetamine drug.

Psychotropic substances were concealed in a foreign bound parcel through courier comprising of food items consigned to Sydney, Australia, said consignment was intercepted on 18.December in Hyderabad.

After carefully removing the packets containing the food itemswhich were used to cover the contraband, a false bottom was noticed. On careful examination, a transparent plastic cover wrapped with thick black colour paper was found.

The transparent plastic cover was found to contain1 Kg of white crystalline Methamphetamine, an Amphetamine type stimulant.

The value of Methamphetamine in international grey market is more than Rs.3.00 Crores per Kg.

The central investigating agency has launched a detailed investigation to find out the origin of the drugs.

Powerful Drugs:

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Also known as meth, blue, ice, and crystal, among many other terms.The drug can be smoked, snorted, injected, or ingested orally.When it’s used, a chemical called dopamine floods the parts of the brain that regulate feelings of ecstasy.