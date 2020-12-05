DRI seizes gold worth Rs 1.01 crore; two persons held

Patna: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized gold biscuits weighing worth Rs 1.01 crore and arrested two persons from a train at Pataliputra railway station, DRI sources said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a DRI team on Thursday apprehended the two persons at Patliputra railway station around 9.15 pm from Dibrugarh New Delhi COVID-19 AC special (train number 02423) and recovered 12 biscuits weighing 1991.91 gms of foreign origin gold from their possession, the sources said.

The two persons couldn’t produce any valid document for import, possession and transportation of above gold bars, he said, adding that the said gold bars were examined by a government valuer who assessed the value Rs 1.01 crore.

The duo revealed that aforesaid gold have been smuggled from Myanmar into India.

Both the persons have been arrested, sources said, adding that further investigation is on.

Source: PTI