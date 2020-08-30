Drilis Ertugrul: Doppleganger of Turgut Alp spotted

After Mustafa Hanif, who lookalike the lead of the Turkish drama serial Drilis Ertugrul, now Hafiz Mohammed Ali Khan who lookalike Turgut Alp found in Pakistan.

In a video which is uploaded on Youtube channel, Hafiz Khan can be seen playing with an axe like Turgut Alp.

In an interview he said: “I have posted some of my images on Facebook, after which I got many comments that I look alike Turgut Alp.”

Mohammed Ali Khan is a boxer and a hafiz.

According to him he got fame and his images goes viral after he posted some of his images on Facebook.

Who is Turgut Alp?

Turgut is one of the three Alps of Ertugrul and also blood brother with Ertugrul Ghazi. He fights with an axe instead of sword. His character in the drama series is loved by many. He recently revealed that he received abundant proposals from Pakistani women.

The Turkish television series, Dirilis Erugrul is based on the life of Ertugrul, father of Ottoman Empire founder Osman I, and highlights the struggles of Kayi, a Turkic tribe that went on to establish one of the most powerful global empires in the Anatolia region. It is an action adventure series full of sword fights. The Turkish series shot to fame in Pakistan after it was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV.