Drive against drunken driving prove fatal to Police

Hyderabad: The special drive being conducted by city police to check drunken driving is proving fatal to their lives. The police are facing difficult conditions for conducting the drive.

The drunken drivers are not hesitating to hit the police with their vehicles and cause injuries to the police in order to escape from being caught. In a fresh development, a drunken driver hit an ASI of Kukatpally police station Mahipal Reddy with his car and caused serious injuries to him.

The ASI is battling for his life at Kondapur based KIMS hospital now. According to the details revealed by the police, Mahipal Reddy along with his police staff was conducting the special drive at Kolan Raghava Reddy gardens on Nizampet Road at 11 pm on Saturday night.

The ASI tried to stop the vehicle of the accused to conduct the breathalyser test on him. Scared of being caught by the police, the accused drove his car onto the ASI and other police staff and injured them seriously.

In a separate incident, another accused hit a home guard in the same area causing him minor injuries. The home guard has been shifted to holistic hospitals for treatment.