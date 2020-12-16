Drive away your midweek blues with Alia Bhatt’s inspirational posts

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is grabbing headlines these days with her both personal and professional life, is known to motivate her fan base by sharing inspirational posts on social media.

Alia Bhatt always tries to spread positivity and wisdom among her fans and friends with her inspiring posts on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt’s inspirational quotes

Recently, the star shared a motivational quote by Toni Morrison which read, ”If you want to fly, give up everything that weighs you down”.

Every week, the star shares an inspirational quote with the hashtag ‘The Good Word”.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a motivational quote by Albert Einstein. The quote read as, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.”

A few days back, Alia Bhatt had shared another inspiring quote by Ernest Hemingway and it read as, ”You must be prepared to work always without applause.”

Ali Bhatt often doles out words of wisdom on Instagram. Sharing the words of wisdom, she wrote, “We fall. We break. We fail. But then, we rise, we heal, we overcome”.

In August, she shared another inspirational quote by Maya Angelou which read, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

Needless to say, such posts leave everyone inspired. Well, Alia’s timeline proves that she is one such star who enjoys spending time browsing her social media and makes it beautiful with her amazing posts.

Meanwhile, after showing her scintillating performances in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her South debut with RRR. The diva was recently in Hyderabad for the shoot schedule with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She also has a set of Bollywood flicks in her pipeline including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Before beginning the shoot of ‘RRR’, Alia Bhatt was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in her kitty.