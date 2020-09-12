Driver donates plasma four times

COVID recovered man from Mancherial becomes a savior by donating plasma four times.

By Hussain Saify Updated: 12th September 2020 2:38 pm IST
Hyderabad to have Telugu states first Plasma Bank

Mancherial:  Raju, a school van driver from Hyderabad makes a difference by donating plasma for four times. The development breaks the ground while most of the COVID recovered patients still fear donating plasma.

Raju belongs to a small village Malkepalli in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial.  He came in contact with the virus on June 26 and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. It was July 8 when he was discharged and underwent the 14-day quarantine.  Raju being one of those to eyewitness people taking their last breath due to COVID, he chose to make a difference.

Unlike many, he chose to donate plasma and save lives. So far, he has donated plasma four times to those battling their lives.

READ:  KCR refutes claims of him floating national party

Once, he even donated plasma to a farmer from Sangareddy District, On August 1, he donated to a COVID patient from Siddipet District  and donated to another patient on August 14.

He also took part in a plasma donation camp held by Cyberabad Commissioner VK Sajjanar in the last week of July.

 “I could donate plasma to patients within a short time as the percentage of plasma in my bloodstream is comparatively high. We can save the lives of patients by donating it whenever required. Serving the needy gives me the utmost pleasure. I am always ready to extend support to the needy,” Raju told to Telangana Today.

By further lending his hand to the needy Raju urged patients to feel free to call him on 9866770947 and his father 9550966405 for plasma.

READ:  Hyderabad: Unemployed man sets himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharthi
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close