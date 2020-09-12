Driver donates plasma four times

Mancherial: Raju, a school van driver from Hyderabad makes a difference by donating plasma for four times. The development breaks the ground while most of the COVID recovered patients still fear donating plasma.

Raju belongs to a small village Malkepalli in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial. He came in contact with the virus on June 26 and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. It was July 8 when he was discharged and underwent the 14-day quarantine. Raju being one of those to eyewitness people taking their last breath due to COVID, he chose to make a difference.

Unlike many, he chose to donate plasma and save lives. So far, he has donated plasma four times to those battling their lives.

Once, he even donated plasma to a farmer from Sangareddy District, On August 1, he donated to a COVID patient from Siddipet District and donated to another patient on August 14.

He also took part in a plasma donation camp held by Cyberabad Commissioner VK Sajjanar in the last week of July.

“I could donate plasma to patients within a short time as the percentage of plasma in my bloodstream is comparatively high. We can save the lives of patients by donating it whenever required. Serving the needy gives me the utmost pleasure. I am always ready to extend support to the needy,” Raju told to Telangana Today.

By further lending his hand to the needy Raju urged patients to feel free to call him on 9866770947 and his father 9550966405 for plasma.