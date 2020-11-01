Driver drags police constable on car bonnet in Aligarh

Aligarh: A car driver dragged a police constable on the bonnet during routine vehicle checking here, CCTV footage revealed.

The incident was reported from Aligarh district’s Tappal police station. This happened during the routine checking of vehicles.

Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel said: “The incident is from two days back. The car’s owner has been arrested and the driver will be arrested too.”

On the basis of the police constable’s statement, an FIR has been lodged and the investigation is underway.

Source: ANI

