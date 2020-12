Kaithal: A bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway near Kathwar village in the district on Friday, leaving the bus driver dead and 20 passengers injured, police said.

The injured were taken to a government hospital here while one seriously injured passenger was referred to Chandigarh.

Police said visibility was low due to fog in the morning when the accident took place.

Source: PTI