Driver loses job, commits suicide

New Delhi, Aug 25 : A 40-year-old man died by suicide in south Delhi’s Tigri on Tuesday. The deceased who has been identified as Ajit Singh was working as driver. Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at a DDA flat.

Police said that a suicide note was also found in which the deceased said that he was laid off from his job and due to this he was committing suicide. His wife died 2 years ago due to TB. He has 4 children and was jobless for the last 3 months.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after Covid test.

“Proceedings u/s 174 CrPC have been initiated,” said a senior police officer.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.