Driver loses job, commits suicide

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 3:30 am IST

New Delhi, Aug 25 : A 40-year-old man died by suicide in south Delhi’s Tigri on Tuesday. The deceased who has been identified as Ajit Singh was working as driver. Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at a DDA flat.

Police said that a suicide note was also found in which the deceased said that he was laid off from his job and due to this he was committing suicide. His wife died 2 years ago due to TB. He has 4 children and was jobless for the last 3 months.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after Covid test.

READ:  SC refuses plea on reconstruction of religious structures in T'gana Secretariat

“Proceedings u/s 174 CrPC have been initiated,” said a senior police officer.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close