Driving instructors provided with manuals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Transport Department (TSTD) has launched a manual for instructors at motor learning schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

These manuals have been launched at 150 training schools.

According to Indian Express reports, the manual explain in detail about various road rules and etiquettes of the road. It includes the manners one should follow while driving and discusses about road safety.

Road safety experts Mr. Naresh Raghavan and Malcolm Wolfe wrote the guide with the idea to have a common teaching method and driving culture in the city.

The manual was made with the help of the Motor Vehicle Act and tailor-made to the driving culture that is specific to Indian roads.

“The manners one should follow are all given in this book and it will change a generation of drivers,” said Joint Transport Commissioner J Panduranga Naik to IE.