By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th July 2021 11:21 am IST
Drone spotted and destroyed over Jammu Air Force Station
Jammu: Another drone was spotted in the area of Air Force Station in Jammu city which was jammed and destroyed by using anti-drone technology by the Air Force.

The drone was detected in the early hours of Thursday.

Drones have been spotted in Jammu city over military installations and near the International Border in Jammu district ever since two drones used by the terrorists damaged an office building and caused injuries to two personnel at the Air Force station in Jammu on June 27, 2021.

Air Force Station drone attack in Jammu is being probed by the NIA.

Defence sources said the armed forces have already equipped military installations and other sensitive locations with anti-drone facilities which were recently acquired.

