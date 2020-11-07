Drool-worthy pics of birthday girl Anushka Shetty & Prabhas

Mumbai: One of the few actresses who have immensely contributed towards the progress of the South Indian film industry, Anushka Shetty turns a year older, wiser and fabulous today (November 7).

On this special day, let us talk about Anushka’s linkup rumours with Tollywood‘s heartthrob Prabhas. The couple is undoubtedly a hit pair down South and fans love the very sight of them together!

Ever since they have floored us with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, fans have been rooting for their off-screen romance too. Not only this, there are an array of fan pages dedicated to these two.

However, both Anushka and Prabhas continue to deny their romantic relationship and stick to the “we are just good friends” line.

With cracking on-screen chemistry, one of the most talked-about couple of Telugu film industry, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas were last seen together in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali which was a massive blockbuster. Prabhas has starred with Anushka Shetty in various other flicks including Billa (2009) and Mirchi (2013).

Anushka Shetty, Prabhas pics

On Anushka Shetty’s birthday, we bring to you, a few lovey-dovey pictures of Baahubali and Devasena that always made to hit the headlines. Check them out below:















Anushka is celebrating her 39th birthday with her family members and her friends. However, her fans have grand plans for celebrating her day on social media. They made a common display picture (CDP) for Twitter and it was released by stars including Rana Daggubati, Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah and others.

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham, which was panned by critics and audience alike. The film starred Anushka, Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in prominent roles.