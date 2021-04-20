Drop in footfall at tourist places in Hyderabad due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many tourist places in Hyderabad are witnessing a drop in footfall.

In view of the rampant rise in COVID-19 cases, the Archaeological Department has decided to close the Charminar and other historical monuments for the visitors. The Nehru Zoological Park which comes under the Department of Forests is seeing fewer visitors.

According to the Nehru Zoo Park officials, in normal days, around 10000 visitors come on weekdays while an estimated 15000 visit on weekends. However, due to the rise in the cases, hardly 1000 visitors are visiting the zoo.

Due to the spike in the cases, number of tourist has also decreased as some countries have cautioned their citizens from travelling to India.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the state registered 5926 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to over 3.61 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,856 with 18 more fatalities, the government said on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 793, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (488) and Ranga Reddy (455), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on April 19.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 3, 61,359 while with 2209 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3, 16, 650. The state has 42,853 active cases.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 percent, while it was 1.2 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 87.62 percent, while it was 85.6 percent in the country.