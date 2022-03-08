Dropping Governor’s address an insult: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the state government’s idea to drop the Governor’s address before the budget session felt like an insult.

She made the remarks while addressing the International Women’s day function, organized by the Department of Women and Children in Puducherry. “Though the reason cited to do away with the Governor’s address was that it is not the first session of the year, doing away with the address is like an insult, she said.

The Telangana governor also stated that “Women’s day is an occasion where women are given importance, but in Telangana, the legislative assembly has done away with the address of the Governor who is a woman.”

The Governor said that she wouldn’t resort to any sort of revenge against the state government as a response to the ‘insult’ causing act. “I have been appointed as the governor to work for the people and will not work in a way to take any revenge that would affect people. A Governor has the power to send back the files but will never do such things and will continue to work for the best interests of the people, she added.

Addressing all the women on International women’s day, she said for a long time, women have been pioneers in the spiritual, intellectual, political, and social spheres of Indian politics. “The overall development of a country depends on the social, economic, and political freedom of women. It is the duty of all of us to ensure the political-socio-economic security of women in today’s environment where science and technology are evolving,” she said.