Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s youngest President at 64

She also become the first President of the country to be born in independent India

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 25th July 2022 1:31 pm IST
Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu during a guard of honour by the Tri-services personnel at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu, aged 64 years, became the youngest president of India on Monday. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana administered the oath of office to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Apart from becoming the youngest president of India, she also became the first tribal and second woman to become the head of the state.

Today, she also become the first President of the country to be born in independent India.

After taking the oath to the country’s highest constitutional office, she said that her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country.

Droupadi Murmu

Born in a Santali tribal family on June 30, 1958, in Uparbeda village coming under Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, she had her education from Bhubaneswar and went on to work first as a junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983. After this short stint as a clerk, she became a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre at Rairangpur till 1997.

Murmu commenced her journey in the field of politics in 1997 by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was first elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat and then went on to become the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000. Later, she also served as the national vice president of the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha.

Murmu became a member of the council of ministers in the BJP and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in Odisha, first becoming the minister of state with independent charge for commerce and transportation from March 2000 to August 2022 and then minister for fisheries and animal resources development from August 2002 to May 2004. A legislator from Rairangpur assembly constituency in the years 2000 and 2004, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA by the Odisha assembly in 2007.

In 2015, Murmu became the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She also became the first woman tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as the governor of a state.

Reports earlier claimed that Murmu was shortlisted for the top position in 2017 as well. She herself acknowledged it when the BJP leadership announced her candidature this time.

However, during her political journey, she faced several lows in her life. Her husband Shyam Charan Murmu, passed away in 2014. She also lost both of her sons all in a span of just 4 years.

Murmu devoted her life to serving society, empowering poor, downtrodden and marginalized sections of society. She has rich administrative experience and an outstanding gubernatorial tenure in Jharkhand. Murmu has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative.

President of India

The President of India is the head of state in India. He/She is considered the first citizen of the country, acting on the advice of the Council of Ministers. According to article 60 of the constitution, the primary duty of the President of India is to uphold, defend, and preserve the Indian constitution and the law. The president appoints the Chief Justice of India and other judges on the advice of the chief justice.

The President of India is elected by the elected representatives of the parliament and the state legislature. The electoral college elects the President of India and the representation of its members is proportionate. The term of the President of India is of 5 years and no law can be implemented in India without the President’s signature.

Who was the youngest president of India earlier?

Murmu is the 15th president of India. The first president of India was Rajendra Prasad whose term of office began on January 26, 1950, when the constitution of India came into effect.

With 12 years and 107 days, the tenure of Rajendra Prasad was the longest.

Before Murmu, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was the youngest president of India. He entered the office at the age of 64 years.

List of presidents of India

Following is the list of presidents of India, their date of birth, and age when they entered the office.

NameDate of birthDate of oathAge at the time of taking oath
Rajendra Prasad3 December 188426 January 195065 years 1 month 23 days
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan5 September 188813 May 196273 years 8 months 8 days
Zakir Husain8 February 189713 May 196770 years 3 months 5 days
V. V. Giri10 August 189424 August 196975 years 14 days
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed13 May 190524 August 197469 years 3 months 11 days
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy19 May 191325 July 197764 years 2 months 6 days
Zail Singh5 May 191625 July 198266 years 2 months 20 days
Ramaswamy Venkataraman 4 December 191025 July 198776 years 7 months 21 days
Shankar Dayal Sharma19 August 191825 July 199273 years 11 months 6 days
K. R. Narayanan27 October 192025 July 199776 years 8 months 29 days
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam15 October 193125 July 200270 years 9 months 10 days
Pratibha Patil19 December 193425 July 200772 years 7 months 6 days
Pranab Mukherjee11 December 193525 July 201276 years 7 months 14 days
Ram Nath Kovind1 October 194525 July 201771 years 9 months 24 days
Droupadi Murmu20 June 195825 July 202264 years 1 month 5 days

Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed are the two presidents of India who died during their tenure in office.

With inputs from ANI

