10 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Drug addict attacks man in Mumbai, case registered

Posted by shameen Published: February 10, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Mumbai: A man was attacked by a drug addict in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area after he refused to give the latter money to buy narcotics, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night near a hotel in Ghatkopar.

The injured has been identified as Sonu Sheikh who was attacked by the addict. He has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

After denying to lend money to the addict, the latter attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
An investigation into the incident is underway.

Source: ANI
