Drug case: NCB summons Arjun Rampal to appear before it tomorrow

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before it tomorrow at 10 am for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was on Wednesday questioned for six hours.

Demetriades was again summoned by the NCB to appear before it for questioning as, according to NCB officials, the inquiry was not completed on Wednesday.

Source: ANI

