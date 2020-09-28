Drug dealers busted, Hashish oil seized by Excise Dept in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Prohibition and Excise department busted a ring run by drug sellers and recovered 155 gms of ‘Hashish’ oil from the possession of five people from Bowenpally at Secunderabad.

The arrested persons were identified as A. Rajeenth Kumar (25), K. Niteesh Kumar (20) C. Sai Kumar (22), S. Girish Kumar (24) and Sanjay Sharma (23). On interrogation, they told the police that two others, namely, Sai Reddy (22) and S. Vikram, who are absconding, use to get Hashish oil for Rs.1500 (per 5 gms), which they would sell for Rs. 2500 (per 5 gms) to customers at Bowenpally, Suchitra, and in other areas of Malkajgiri.

The arrested persons were handed over to Station Head Officer (SHO) of the Excise station in Secunderabad after the drug bust. They also seized one motorcycle, a scooter and mobile phones from the drug sellers. “Earlier these accused persons use to consume drugs by themselves, later they started selling to other clients in various areas for profit,” said the department in a press release on Monday.