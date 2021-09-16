Drug factory discovered in Bengaluru, narcotics worth Rs 2 cr seized

Bengaluru: Karnataka police department has detected a narcotics factory here in the capital and seized Rs 2 crore worth 4 kilograms of MDMA synthetic drugs on Thursday. A Nigerian national was taken into custody.

The investigations revealed a well-established network operating in the city.

The banned MDMA crystals were placed inside shoes and sold in the city and other parts of the country. The accused also sent them to New Zealand and other countries via courier.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner for Crime, claimed that the City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics wing sleuths have succeeded in detecting a narcotics drug manufacturing unit for the first time in the history of the state.

“So far drug users and drug peddlers are being arrested. The officers this time have detected a unit from where the drugs were manufactured and sent to foreign countries,” he said.

The Nigerian national was identified as John. He rented out a house in Chamundi Layout in Electronics City Phase 1 area to manufacture MDMA crystals. The accused with the help of his associates sold them to customers in Bengaluru, other states and even sold them as parcels to the customers in foreign countries.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB officers special team conducted the raid on the residence turned into a drug factory and seized Rs 2 crore worth MDMA drug substance and dangerous chemicals such as Acetone, Hypo Phosphorous acid, Iodine resublimed 99 per cent, Plain acid, Sodium Hydroxide.

The police have also seized measuring cylinder plastic, heating mantle, flask boiling, face mask, PH measure stick, hose pipe, panel and shoes used to transport MDMA crystals.

The accused has told the police that, he procured raw materials needed for making MDMA drug crystals from chemical stores in Bengaluru. He has revealed that a well-networked gang operated the drugs business. Investigations are underway to nab the other accused.