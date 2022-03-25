Drug peddler, 4 hash consumers arrested by Afzalgunj police

Hyderabad: A drug peddler with four drug consumers were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with officials from the Afzalgunj police station here on Friday at Gowliguda. The officials also seized properties worth Rs. 1.8 lakh.

The accused were identified as P. Ashutosh (26), resident of Gowliguda, Pullamuri Krishna (28),(Consumer), Asadhyder Qureshi (38), (Consumer), P. Suresh (28), (Consumer), Saye Abdul Muketh Shuttari (24), (Consumer). The officials seized 300 Grams of hash oil, five cell phones and one two-wheeler.

According to the police, the main accused Ashutosh planned to sell the hash oil to make quick bucks easily. On credible information, the H-NEW with the Afzalgunj police found him and the other accused after which they were arrested.

City police’s appeal to the general public:

“It is an ardent request from Hyderabad City Police to the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach police or pass information to Police to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for Drug free city.”

