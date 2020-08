Jammu: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after 70 kg of poppy was seized from a vehicle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

During a routine check, a police team stopped one vehicle for checking on the highway at Jakhani area on Wednesday evening, they said.

During the search, 70 kg of poppy was found and two people identified as Beyant Singh and Sukhvinder Singh were arrested.

Source: PTI