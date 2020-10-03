Drugs case: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy demands probe on media reports

Bengaluru, Oct 3 : Taking strong exception to the media reports, former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded a thorough inquiry into ‘media leaks’ in the Mangaluru drugs case involving TV anchor Anushree.

He was irked over media reports suggesting that Anushree was constantly in touch with a former CM and his son prior to deposing before the Central Crime Bureau of Mangaluru which is probing the drugs case allegedly involving famous choreographer Kishore Shetty and Anushree.

Anushree prior to becoming a hit TV anchor, had worked in a Kannada TV channel owned by Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Gowda used to head its operations.

Some channels floated speculative stories quoting ‘police sources’ for the last two days. Though none of the channels had taken any names in their stories.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar here, a visibly angry Kumaraswamy retorted that he was demanding an inquiry into the media reports.

“If the police have given any information to them, then let them come out with the names. There are six former chief ministers alive today. One is Shettar, second is D.V. Sadananda Gowda who is a union minister, third is Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily, BJP leader, fourth is S.M. Krishna and fifth is Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and sixth is me. Now, I want the Mangaluru police to come clean if they have given such information to any media. Therefore I am demanding inquiry into it,” the former CM shot back.

He added angrily if the media houses have information then let them come out with facts. “Why are you (media) guys beating around the bush?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, TV anchor Anushree posted an emotional video clip appealing to her fans in general and the media in particular, stating that merely police calls for deposition cannot be construed as guilt. “I am not an accused as the media portrays. I am paying the price for joining hands with a choreographer to learn dancing skills. I did not know till recently, relationships of this kind would haunt me forever. I am not involved in drugs or any parties,” she said while visibly emotional.

