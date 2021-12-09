Drugs trafficking gang busted by Nampally railway police

Hyderabad: Nampally railway police today arrested a gang involved in the trafficking of banned cannabis. The police have seized 336 kgs of cannabis worth ₹67 lakh from the possession of the gang members.

The police found that the cannabis was meant for sale ahead of Christmas and New year celebrations. The banned drugs was found in a compartment of LTT express which was going to Mumbai from vizag .

The search operation was conducted af lingampally railway station. The police have nabbed seven women and seven men after the raids. The gang members had bought the cannabis from residents of villages located near Araku valley of Vizag. The police said that the gang had used women to carry out their illegal activities to avoid any kind of doubts.

Speaking on the occasion Hyderabad railway DSP Chandrabanu said that they had kept a special focus on trains coming from Vizag.