Drugs valued at Rs 6.5 cr seized in Manipur, one held

Imphal, Oct 13 : Assam Rifles troopers on Tuesday seized a huge cache of drugs valued at Rs 6.5 crore in Manipur and arrested one person, officials said.

An Assam Rifles official said that acting on a tip-off, the troopers of the central paramilitary force arrested a youth from Haolenphai village in eastern Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar.

“Over 1,30,000 lakh Methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 6.5 crore have been recovered from the youth. The detainee and the seized drugs have been handed over to the Manipur Police,” the official said.

The police and Assam Rifles officers suspect that the drugs were smuggled in from Mynamar, which shares 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Smuggling of drugs, arms and other contraband is taking place frequently in the northeastern region from across the borders, especially from Myanmar.

