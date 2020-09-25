Drugs were for Rhea, I never consumed them: Rakul Preet confesses to NCB

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the Narcotics Control Board office in Mumbai today morning for questioning in the drug case. She had acknowledged the summons sent to her to join the probe on the drug scandal, reached Mumbai and joined the officers for questioning.

Rakul Preet Singh drugs chat

According to a Zee News report, Rakul Preet Singh had confessed to talking to Rhea Charaborty about drugs. The actress told the Narcotics Control Bureau that she kept drugs (‘Weed’ as reported by Zee News) with her, but didn’t consume it.

Rakul Preet Singh’s name cropped up in the drug probe after Rhea Chakraborty confessed talking to Rakul about drugs. However, Rakul emphasised that she never consumed it.

Rakul Preet Singh further added that the drug was for Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier, Rakul Preet has moved the Delhi High Court after reports that she was named by Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Delhi High Court issued notices to the Information & Broadcasting ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) after the actress moved to court alleging a ‘media trial’ in a drug investigation.

The NCB has summoned actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in a drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Deepika Padukone admin of WhatsApp group

According to latest reports, the NCB has revealed that Deepika Padukone was the admin of a WhatsApp group for drug chat that was revealed earlier. The actress’s manager, Karishma Prakash, and Jaya Saha were also part of the group. Karishma was grilled by the NCB today. Deepika has been called in for interrogation tomorrow.