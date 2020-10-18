Drugs worth over Rs 15 crore seized in Assam, four held

Guwahati, Oct 18 : Assam police on Sunday apprehended four drug peddlers and seized heroin worth over Rs 15 crore from their possessions, at two different parts of the state, officials said.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, police personnel led by Sub-Inspector Manujjal Gogoi intercepted a truck carrying 3.45 kg heroin in six packets in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Two persons, peddling the drugs, both residents of Manipur, have been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said that in another incident, police personnel raided a house and seized 88 containers with one mg suspected heroin each, besides items stolen from temples and the Jagiroad Paper Mill in Morigaon district.

A couple has been arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the NDPS Act.

On September 27, a huge quantity of drugs, valued at Rs 25 crore, was seized in Karbi Anglong district and one person was arrested. All these drugs, according to the security forces and intelligence officials, have been smuggled from Myanmar.

Smuggling of drugs, arms and other contraband is taking place frequently in the northeastern region across the borders specially from Myanmar.

Mountainous Mizoram and Manipur becomes the vital transit route of drug smuggling.Four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) – share 1,643-km of unfenced border with Myanmar.

