Drugs worth Rs 1,000 crores seized at port of Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: In a joint operation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs, 191 kgs of drugs worth around Rs 1,000 crores were seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai, the DRI said.

According to DRI, the drugs were being transported inside pipes and they cost around Rs 5 crores per kg in the market.

Two accused have been arrested in the case who had allegedly brought these drugs through Afghanistan. The accused were produced in the court and they have been remanded in custody for 14 days, and further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI