Drugs worth Rs 2.5cr in champagne bottles seized in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a foreign national and seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore being smuggled in champagne bottles, sources said on Saturday. The contraband also included 2,500 grams of MDMA crystal powder.

The drugs were sold to students, industrialists in the reputed hotels. The investigations are on to ascertain the source of the drugs. The accused was caught while he was selling the drugs near Yusuf Maszid service road in HBR Layout, according to police.

Each Champagne bottle carrying drugs was sold for Rs 60 to Rs 70 lakh. The middleman used to pack it in small packets and sold it to the customers. Govindapura police are following leads to nab the others involved in the racket.

The accused has been identified as Dosu Khaleef, 28, a citizen of the Ivory Coast. A mobile and a two-wheeler was also seized from Khaleef.

Khaleef come to India three years ago under a tourist visa. However, the police have not retrieved visa or passport from him, police sources said. He used to bring drugs in the form of the powder packed in Champagne bottles. He used to procure drugs in Goa and bring them to Bengaluru, they add.

He is a repeated offender and was arrested by the police for selling narcotics substances in 2019 and 2020 on two occasions by Bengaluru police. However, he continued with the drug peddling after obtaining bail, police said.

A notice has also been served to the owner of the house for renting out his house without verifying the accused’s Visa and Passport.