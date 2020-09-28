‘Drunk and Drive’ checks resume in the city after bars and pubs re-open

Hyderabad: For the last few months following the Covid-19 pandemic drunk driving test and other issues related to it, traffic police had suspended. Reopen of pubs and bars in the city; The traffic cops slowly are starting the drunk and drive checking.

The higher officials in the traffic wing of the city police are busy drafting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the social distancing and guidelines of Covid-19.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of Hyderabad, said, “We are preparing the Standard Operating Procedures to be adhered during the checking by our personnel to protect themselves from the coronavirus.”

“Several issues have to be taken care of like setting the ambush, the safety of the traffic police personnel, avoid gathering of motorists, confiscating and detaining the vehicles, etc.,” said the official.

Before assigning the duties, the health status of the cops will be checked by the officer. The police plan to reduce the number of traffic police checkpoints and instead select wide roads wherein more Traffic police personnel could be deployed for checking.

Apart from this, the police personnel will ask to wear the PPE Kits and make use of hand sanitizers and other protective gear.

Sakina Fatima