Mohammed HussainPublished: 10th November 2020 7:46 pm IST
Drunk driver rams car into tree in Hyderabad, 1 killed
Volvo crashed into tree in Gachibowli.

Hyderabad: A teenage girl who was studying medical was killed and her friend injured when their speeding car, driven by allegedly drunk degree student, hitting a tree car’s front side smashed at Gachibowli Monday.

The car that was allegedly being driven at a high speed by Mithi Modi (20), a second-year undergraduate student from Gitam University, Visakhapatnam, was proceeding towards Lingampally from a pub in Jubilee Hills.

Co-passenger sitting on the front seat of the car without wearing the seat belt, Priyanka died while being shifted to a nearby hospital. The driver Mithi Modi survived as he had put on the seat belt.

According to a police official, the fatal accident occurred on Monday night on old Mumbai highway in Gachibowli. A case has been registered under section 304- II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 185 (a) MV Act of Gachibowli police station and the investigation has been taken up.

While conducting the BAC test, the blood alcohol content of the diver was found out to be 44 mg/100ml of blood, informed police and driver has been arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

