Drunk migrant worker falls to death from terrace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunk migrant worker died after falling from a terrace in Chaderghat in the early hours of Tuesday, October 20, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anne Miya, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was sitting on the terrace of his rented apartment drinking with his cousins during the night.

The cousins left sometime later and Anne Miya was left sleeping on the terrace. At 3:30 am, he fell down two floors, resulting in his death.

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Police suspect that he might have gotten up at and accidentally fallen down.

A case has been registered at Chaderghat Police Station under Section 194 (unnatural, sudden, or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).