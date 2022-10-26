Drunk policeman creates ruckus in Telangana

Hyderabad: A policeman along with his friends consumed liquor in public and created ruckus in Telangana’s Mancherial town.

Tirupati, a sub-inspector of police at Bejjanki police station in Karimnagar district, and his friends consumed liquor on road and created ruckus on Tuesday night.

Local residents informed police on Dial 100. When police personnel reached there, the SI and his friends entered into an argument with them and attacked them.

Tirupati is a native of Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district and had reportedly come home to celebrate Diwali.

Police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding cop and his friends.