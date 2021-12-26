Drunk young boys, girls create ruckus near Jubilee Hills pub

Hyderabad: The pub culture is growing fast in the City. Getting drunk and creating ruckus at roads near the pubs is becoming a new normal these days.

An incident of ruckus occurred near Jubilee hills Friday night when young boys and girls were involved in a fracas at a busy road hindering traffic movement. The video of their quarrel has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The people living near the pubs complained that the youngsters in an inebriated condition indulging in brawls and fracus has become a daily occurrence in their areas. They routinely throw empty beer and liquor bottles near their homes.

The locals living in posh areas like Jubilee hills have expressed their concern over the ever increasing number of pubs in their areas.

They informed that several warnings given by the police to the pubs’ management had no impact so far. Besides, these pubs play loud music which creates disturbance in their sleep.