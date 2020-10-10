Drunken couple rams speeding car into underpass

Hyderabad: The high security surveillance cameras in Cyberabad captured a footage of a fatal accident due to drunken driving in which a car rammed into the wall of an underpass and toppled over.

According to the DCP Traffic Cyberabad SM VIjay Kumar, the accident was recorded near the underpass opposite the IKEA showroom in the early hours of Friday and the couple in the vehicle were in drunken condition. when the car entered the underpass, the driver lost control as it started to pick up speed.

మద్యం సేవించి బండి నడిపితే మీ బండే కాదు మీ జీవితం కూడా తలక్రిందులు అవ్వొచ్చు. మద్యం సేవించి బండి నడిపిన ఒక మహిళ మరియు ఆమె భర్త హాస్పిటల్లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు.



IKEA అండర్ పాస్, మాదాపూర్ లో 09.10.2020, 02:11AM గంటలకు జరిగిన ప్రమాదం. pic.twitter.com/t3diO8lF3r — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) October 10, 2020

The CCTV footage, shows the car turning to its left on the slope and speedly ramming into the underpass. The couple is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.