Drunken driving: Three youths killed in Karmanghat

Three persons were killed in a road accident at Saroornagar early on Sunday. The victims are identified as Mallikarjun, Sai Ram and Sainath. According to police, the accident occurred at Karmanghat road when four persons were coming in a car from Sagar Ring Road towards Champapet. One of the occupant Nagaraju sustained injuries and shifted to hospital. Pic:Style Photo service.

Hyderabad: Rash and drunken driving resulted in killing of three youthsin a road accident at Karmanghat under Saroornagar police station limits early on Sunday.

The CCTV footage in the area shows the ghatsly accident. According to Saroonagar police, the accident occurred at Karmanghat road when four persons were coming in a car from Sagar Ring Road towards Champapet in I-20 car bearing No. TS11EG-0054

A dead body can be seen struck in the accident ridden car that took place in Karmanghat on Sunday morning. Pic (Style Photo Servive)

One of the occupant Nagaraju sustained injuries and shifted to hospital. The police have registered a case and investigation underway.