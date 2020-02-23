Drunken driving: Three youths killed in Karmanghat

Hyderabad: Rash and drunken driving resulted in killing of three youthsin a road accident at Karmanghat under Saroornagar police station limits early on Sunday.
The CCTV footage in the area shows the ghatsly accident. According to Saroonagar police, the accident occurred at Karmanghat road when four persons were coming in a car from Sagar Ring Road towards Champapet in I-20 car bearing No. TS11EG-0054
One of the occupant Nagaraju sustained injuries and shifted to hospital. The police have registered a case and investigation underway.