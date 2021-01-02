Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination conducted at 7 sites in Telangana

Hyderabad: A dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination programme has begun across the Telangana state at seven sites today. The process was conducted at four sites in Hyderabad and three sites at Mahabubnagar.

As per the records of the medical health department, there are already 10,000 doctors and nursing staff working in the department, who have been trained for the process of COVID-19 vaccination.

State health minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday stated that the Central government has indicated it will provide vaccines in three phases to the Telangana state. Telangana will receive 5 lakh doses after the completion of the dry run, he said.

The minister also stated that the Centre will provide 10 lakh and one crore doses in second and third phases respectively.

The primary doses will be given to those who were majorly exposed to the infection including the medical health workers and home department staff. It will later be given to the others.

He also added that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 10,000 people per day.