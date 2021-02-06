Dry weather likely in Telangana over next 5 days: IMD

Hyderabad: According to the Indian meteorological department, Telangana has been witnessing a mixture of warm and cold weather.

It further predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail over the whole state for the next 5 days, but the morning hours are likely to enjoy haze at isolated places all over the state.

The chances for rainfall are none. Medak district recorded the lowest temperature of 13.0 degrees C.

Hyderabad on the other hand with the summer round the corner will see a maximum temperature of 31 degrees C in the coming days.

The humidity levels are also going to take a dip and will be around 60% decreasing at -8% from the normal humidity levels.

Overall with no rains, it promises to be balanced weather across the 33 districts of the state.