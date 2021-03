Hyderabad: Dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In the bulletin, it said that dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 38.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Nizamabad.

The lowest minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad.

Source: NSS