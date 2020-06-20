DS Bindra who served langar at Shaheen Bagh, named in FIR

NEW DELHI: Advocate-turned social worker DS Bindra, who grabbed the headlines for setting up a Langar in Shaheen Bagh was named in the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in the death of constable Ratan Lal in the Delhi riots of February 2020.

The Sikh man had made a prominent presence earlier after he ‘sold one of his three flats’ to fund ‘langar’ (community kitchen often in Gurudwara) at Shaheen Bagh and Chandbagh during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Is langar a crime?

According to a report in The Quint, Bindra refutes the allegations of any involvement in the violence or being part of any political outfit.

“What wrong have I committed? Is serving langar a crime?

He added, “As I told you, I just put up langar. This is part of my Sikh faith. People from every community ate at the langar without discrimination – be it Sikhs who had come from Punjab to join protests or local Muslims. Even others who wanted vegetarian food would come.”

“We established a model of Sikh-Muslim brotherhood, of communal harmony. My only motive was love and brotherhood. Instead of recognising our efforts, we are being maligned,” he added.

Twitter reacts

The Delhi Police has drawn flak from the netizens on the micro-blogging site where they trended “#StandWithDSBindra”.

DS Bindra has been frame in Delhi riots just because of 2 reasons



1. Inhone Langar lagaya tha

2. Kyunki yh minority hai#StandWithDSBindra pic.twitter.com/ttLbqM9Ydr — Faisal Nadeem (@faisalnadeem93) June 19, 2020

DS Bindra do you remember?

Bindra who sold his flat during the Protest in Shaheenbagh to feed the protesters.

Today he is being blamed in the Delhi riots.

We all stand firmly with them.#StandWithDSBindra #ReleaseSafooraZargar pic.twitter.com/h5OE52N7p3 — F A I Z (فیض) (@_faiz007) June 19, 2020

Bindra

– Sold his flat for langar to feed the Anti-CAA activists

-Delhi Police files charge sheet against him.



Davinder Singh

-Sold his nation and helped the terrorist in Pulwama Attack

-Delhi Police didn't file charge sheet against him.

#StandWithDSBindra#DelhiRiots pic.twitter.com/Pl97cCjS41 — محمد سعيد (@Hifzu__) June 19, 2020

Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as well as NPR since December 15.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the women protesters took precautions and are sitting at a distance of at least one meter from each other.