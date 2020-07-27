DSGMC delegation contacts MEA over repatriation of Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan

New Delhi, July 27 : A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday met J.P. Singh, in-charge of Afghanistan and Pakistan desk at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sirsa said, “We have taken up the issue of repartition of Hindu and Sikh families from Afghanistan and the ministry has assured us that 600 persons will be given visas within a week.”

Sirsa said that those who are left out can apply for visa and will get the same as soon as they apply, and the ministry has assured to issue long-term visas.

“We will ensure that Hindu and Sikh families stranded in Afghanistan are brought back to India,” Sirsa said, as he thanked the Indian government and Union Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in particular.

The delegation also took up the issue of the conversion of Shaheedi Asthan of Bhai Taru Singh Ji in Lahore which is a gurdwara turned into a mosque. He said the ministry has assured to take up the matter with the Pakistan government at the earliest and ensure that the pious place remains a gurudwara.

Sirsa said that he was also assured that no damage will be allowed to the structure and action will be taken keeping in mind the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide.

He said the ministry also assured that it will ask the Pakistan government to ensure that no damage is caused to any other religious place of the Sikhs in future.

Source: IANS

