DTCP appointed as Nodal agency for Telangana Cool Roof policy

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th April 2023 1:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) is the new nodal agency, of the newly launched Cool Roof policy, the state government announced here on Saturday.

Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration (CDMA) N Satyanarayana issued orders.

The DTCP will be in charge of implementing effective policies across urban local bodies (ULBs) statewide. However, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and HDMA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) will not come under DTCP.

The CDMA will share ULB-wise targets where its respective municipal commissioners will work on a target-based approach to ensure effective implementation of the Cool Roof policy.

The municipal commissioners have been asked to ensure that building applicants comply with the policy. The occupancy certificate will be issued only after thorough verification.

