Du-ba-Du: Episode 2 of matrimony video series to be released today

It will be made available at 3 p.m. today

By Sameer|   Updated: 24th January 2021 9:31 am IST
matrimony

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind, a virtual Dubadu is being conducted in association with SiasatMatri. In this video series, matrimony seekers can view a wide range of profiles from both genders from an assortment of backgrounds. The video series presents profiles of Doctors, Engineers, NRIs, etc.

The next episode of the Siasat Matri video series will be made available on YouTube (Click Here) at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The first episode is available to watch. Registration on Siasat Matri which is free can be done by visiting the website (Click Here). To know the steps to register, the ‘how to’ video can be watched (Click Here). 

Siasat Matri website, app

Recently, the website has recently gone through a complete overhaul and now has a better user experience with added features and security for its users. 

The service can be availed on mobile by downloading the Android Application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now). 

For any assistance, talk to Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.  

For more updates, follow Siasat Matri on Facebook & Instagram.

