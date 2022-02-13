Du-ba-Du matri program for Shia boys and girls

Hyderabad: Siasat’s Du ba Du Matrimonial program for Shia boys and girls shall be held on Thursday, February 24 between 10 am to 3 pm at Ijaz Manzil, Opp Old Traffic Police Station, Darul Shifa, Hyderabad. There will be a separate counter for those interested in second marriage.

The program coordinator Ali Reza requested the parents to come along with two photographs with bio-datas of their sons and daughters. They must come one hour before the program to enlist the names of their sons and daughters.

Maulana Syed Luqman Hussain Musawavi, Maulana Ali Haider Farishta, Maulana Ali Murtuza and other prominent Shia scholars shall grace the occasion. The Managing Editor Siasat daily shall preside over the program.