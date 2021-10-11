Du Ba Du program organised by India Bait-ul-Maal at Gulbarga

By News Desk|   Updated: 11th October 2021 6:19 pm IST
Du Ba Du program organized by India Bait-ul-Maal at Gulbarga

Hyderabad: India Bait-ul-Mal, under the guidance of the Siasat conducted the Du Ba Du program at Gulbarga on Sunday.

The event was attended by 1770 people and saw 74 marriages being fixed and 385 new registrations. The event was held at the Mughal garden function Hall in Gulbarga.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Iqbal Ali, the vice-president of India Bait-ul-Maal said, “Du Ba Du event allows people to find suitable matches and has been fairly successful, However, yesterday there were certain overaged girls who couldn’t find a match,”

MS Education Academy

“We are conducting Du Ba Du program for the past three years under the guidance of Siasat,” he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button