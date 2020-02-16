Du-ba-Du programme today at Tolichowki

• • Siasat’s Millat Fund organized 98th Du-ba-Du Matrimonial Alliance Program on Sunday at Royal Regency Garden, Asif Nagar.Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, Representative of Ayatullah Al Uzmi, H E Ayatullah Mehdipur and Mr. Mohammed Qamaruddin, Chairman T S Minority Commission will be the Chief Guests whereas Mr. Sayeed bin Mohammed Al Quaiti and Mr. Faesal bin Ali Al Quaiti, Iftekar Hussain of Faiz-E-Aam Trust were the guests of honour.Photo:Laeeq •

Hyderabad: Siasat’s Millat Fund will organize Du-ba-Du programme from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, 16th February at S.A. Imperial Garden, Tolichowki.

Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily will preside over the 103rd programme.

Parents and guardians are requested to bring in the photographs of their sons and daughters along with the biodata.

Online siasatmatri.com facility is also available.

This program is being telecast directly. It can also be viewed on Facebook, Skype, YouTube and Siasat TV.

For further details, please contact Mr. Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad at his cellphone number 9391160364.