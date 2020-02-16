Du-ba-Du programme today at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Siasat’s Millat Fund will organize Du-ba-Du programme from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, 16th February at S.A. Imperial Garden, Tolichowki.
Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily will preside over the 103rd programme.
Parents and guardians are requested to bring in the photographs of their sons and daughters along with the biodata.
Online siasatmatri.com facility is also available.
This program is being telecast directly. It can also be viewed on Facebook, Skype, YouTube and Siasat TV.
For further details, please contact Mr. Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad at his cellphone number 9391160364.
Source: Siasat News