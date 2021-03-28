Du-ba-Du, Siasat Matri: Episode 6 of matrimony video series all set to begin at 3 pm

Hyderabad: Finally, the wait for another episode of siasatmatri video matrimony series is coming to an end. Episode 6 of the video series will become live on YouTube at 3 p.m. today.

Don’t lose the opportunity as watching the episode can become the first step in finding the life partner.

In the every episode, profiles of engineers, doctors, NRIs, businessmen and others are made available.

How it can help you in finding your better half?

In every episode, basic details along with the expectations of prospective bride and groom will be made available.

The alliance seekers can note down the SM numbers and login into their siasatmatri accounts to view the complete details of the profile.

The one who has not yet registered on siasatmatri can visit the website (click here) and register for free.

To know the steps to register, the ‘how to’ video can be watched (click here).

For any assistance, talk to siasatmatri team by dialling +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.

How earlier episodes helped alliance seekers

Persons whose profiles were showcased in the earlier episodes received a tremendous response. The popularity of the video series has increased to a level that people are eagerly waiting for the next episodes.

Do you also want your profile to be showcased in the episode of the video series? If yes, log on to siasatmatri and become a member.

Benefits of becoming member of siasatmatri?

Members will not only get access to the profiles available on the website but their basic details will be showcased in the video series thereby resulting in wide publicity of the profile.

They also get technical support from the staff of the website.

The technical support staff is very efficient in handling queries. Profile seekers can avail both chat and call-based support.

Why siasatmatri?

Siasatmatri, the best Muslim matrimonial website in South India provides quality service to its members. Apart from it, the package fees are nominal when compared to charges being collected by other matrimonial service providers.

The website has all types of profiles. Those who are looking for a second marriage can also avail of the services.