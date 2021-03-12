Du-ba-Du: Siasat-Millat Fund matrimonial program on Sunday

Hyderabad: The current edition of the Siasat-Millat Fund “Du ba Du” (face to face) matrimonial program will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Royal Garden, Opposite Asif Nagar Petrol Pump from 10 am to 4 pm.

The program will be chaired by the Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan wherein the Chief guests will be Sa’eed Bin Mohammed Al Qaee’ti and Faisal Bin Al Qaee’ti the proprietors of Regency Gardens.

Counters will be set up where the volunteers of the program will help the parents in exchanging bio-data of their boys and girls.

The dedicated counters will be set up for candidates belonging to the categories of SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc, MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharma, Graduate, Post Graduates, Technical education, second marriage, physically challenged, and late marriages.

The visiting parents are requested to keep photographs and bio-data of their boys/girls to facilitate consultations. As they need to submit a picture and a bio-data for registration and then they need more copies of pictures and bio-data for meeting and exchanging them with the parents of prospective boys/girls.

According to the program coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, there will be a computer section where the parents would be shown bio-data and pictures of the prospective boys and girls.

A big screen shall display the bio-data and pictures of Engineering and the post-graduate boys to enable spot meeting between the parents of boys and girls.

This program will be live telecasted for audiences looking for alliances in Hyderabad and abroad through YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV.

For further information contact Program Coordinator: 9391160364 / 9848004353